One man has died as a result of a crash between a car and a truck in Goornong.
Neighbours reported hearing up to 'a-dozen-and-a-half' explosions.
Council to vote on new community space to be used for play group, allied health.
Outgoing Be.Bendigo CEO Leah Sertori reflects on leadership ahead of her new role.
A $20,000 donation will help the new hospital with a second lab to help treat hearts.
The tulips in Bendigo parks have bloomed
Ever dreamed your favourite band would write a song about you? For one woman that dream came true.
Russia says it will consider launching a trade retaliation after Australia slapped fresh sanctions on the Kremlin for ...
Australia will impose further sanctions on Russia to punish Moscow for "flagrantly breaching Ukraine's sovereignty".
When it comes time for Tony Abbott to head to the lifeboats, Joe Hockey might find Julie Bishop ...
This is the latest chart of the priority search area for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 prepared for the ...
Rachel and Chris Griffith have double the reason to want to raise funds for a service that has ...
The Glamorgan Spring Bay councillor, and former mayor, was forced to resign due to a terminal illness.
The occupant of the home was assaulted during the home invasion.
Chairman Graeme Hunt says green and renewable energy will be a major focus for AGL at the Liddell ...
HOW awesome would it be to have one of your favourite bands perform a gig in your backyard?
"It gives them a voice and independence."
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says an imminent crisis in the availability of gas has been averted, but consumers ...
A measles alert has been issued in Victoria after two fresh cases emerged, including one patient who attended the preliminary ...
penguins that have poked their beaks into the question of who will win Saturday's AFL grand final.
Dion Prestia and Josh Caddy have experienced much as friends, teammates and opponents. Prestia grew up playing with West Lalor ...
Garrett abandons Brunswick for tilt at upper house
Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia has declared the Tigers will have home-ground advantage in Saturday's grand final, but the Adelaide Crows ...
REGULAR finals campaigners Mildura were too good for a Merbein side playing the club’s first A Grade netball ...
A LOVE of working closely with her late father and their shared passion for horses meant it was ...
Families warn they'll be forced to surrender care of children if "critical" shortage of respite care is not ...
Tips include drinking more fluids, taking extra breaks and adjusting training times.
ACT government announces pill testing trial.
On this week’s Hawkesbury Gazette Podcast we discuss: Hawkesbury Council’s yes banner being stolen; a third generation fire ...
The muso-bio-doco is having a renaissance in Australia, at least if you loved punk.
It's unusual for Game of Throne love stories to have a happy ending, but it seems that if the rumours ...
Raise a glass for a good cause
Much ado about Beechworth brews
Interested in growing citrus? Here's a few tips.
A healthier, yet still delicious, version of an old favourite.
The newly formed 11 body Queanbeyan Palerang Council will meet for their first council meeting tonight in Bungendore. ...
OPINION: My favourite image of heaven is a reunion.
OPINION: "These amalgamations smack of cost-saving measures, but at what cost?"
The Bregenz region, little-known to Australian visitors, is like stepping back to a simpler time.
Attention sweet tooths, we have uncovered a hidden treasure at Pullman Resort in Bunker Bay.
When Dr Tom Cullity arrived in Margaret River in 1967 to plant the region's first commercial vineyard, the ...
The IRT Foundation and Destination Wollongong are celebrating their volunteer ambassador program winning the NSW Centre for Volunteering’s ...